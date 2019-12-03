December 1st has finally arrived, which means for many that the winter holiday celebrations can truly begin. For us, it means that it’s finally time to dive into unpacking the LEGO 2019 Advent Calendar. This year, we’ll be taking a look at the Star Wars and City kits as we have in the past, but this year also brings a new set in the form of a Harry Potter calendar. With 24 different builds to assemble for each set, it’ll be exciting to see what’s included this time around. Head below to see what today’s builds have stacked up to.

LEGO 2019 Advent Calendars Day 3:

Star Wars – First Order Stormtrooper

As the very first minifigure from the 2019 Star Wars Advent Calendar, we’re getting a now-classic First Order Stormtrooper. Any fan of LEGO’s most popular theme will surely have one or two of these in their collection already, but it’s still a great addition this time around. There’s the usual printing and nothing exclusive for the calendar, but it fits the Sequel Trilogy theming present thus far perfectly.

Harry Potter – Miniature Christmas Trees

Today’s build takes a step back from the Hogwarts-centric action we’ve seen so far in December for a more general holiday build. Here you’ll assemble two minute Christmas trees out of 18 total pieces. Each one stands about the same height as a minifigure, making them nice little decorations to fill your brick-built Harry Potter recreations with.

City – Curling Sweeper

Day three of the City calendar introduces the set’s very first minifigure, a Curling Sweeper. This character rocks a light blue ensemble comprised of a winter jacket and a hood element. Complemented by a broom, he certainly fits the winter season aesthetic. There’s nothing exclusive here on this release, but it’s still a nice inclusion nonetheless.

Be sure to check back in tomorrow to see what each of the LEGO 2019 Advent Calendars have in store for us.

Day 2:

Star Wars – Kylo Ren’s Shuttle

For the second day of this year’s Advent Calendar, the Sequel Trilogy theming continues with yet another miniature creation. Following yesterday’s Star Destroyer build nicely, today we’re getting a second First Order vehicle. This time, the fearsome Kylo Ren’s personal transport.

This ten-piece creation really nails the look of the Sith Lord’s shuttle and even manages to pack in the folding wing functionality found on the minifigure-scale version.

Harry Potter – Hogwarts Express

As yet another fitting way to begin the Harry Potter Advent Calendar journey, today LEGO is assembling a miniature recreation of the Hogwarts Express. This build is on the simpler side, despite encompassing 21 pieces. You can definitely tell that it’s supposed to be the famed Hogwarts Express, but if it were from the City calendar you’d really have no of telling the difference. Hopefully tomorrow brings something a little more distinct from the Wizarding World.

City – Snowball Catapult

Lastly for round two of this year’s LEGO Advent Calendars, the City set has a snowball catapult to build. This functioning creation stacks up to eight bricks and allows you to launch white LEGO pieces through the air. It actually works pretty well considering how few pieces are involved here, which is always noteworthy.

Day 1:

Star Wars – First Order Star Destroyer

Much of the Star Wars spotlight this year has been on the Sequel Trilogy, which makes it quite fitting that LEGO is kicking off the 2019 advent calendar with a miniature First Order Star Destroyer. The 14-piece build recreates the monolithic spacecraft about as well as you an at this scale, leveraging a two-tone color scheme to pull off the overall shape and design.

Harry Potter – Harry Potter Minifigure

The very first Harry Potter advent calendar starts things off this year with a minifigure of the titular character. Day one starts off extremely strong, bringing Harry Potter himself into the mix with his H sweater from the first movie. This is an exclusive figure with all-new printing on the torso. Harry even comes with a wand, too.

City – Snow Plow Tracker

On the City side of things, today’s creation assembles a minifigure-scale snow plow out of 16 bricks. Even though its on the more basic end of brick-built vehicles, this model interestingly uses four gear pieces in order to pull off the snow tire look. On the front, there’s a plow you can adjust the angle on and even a steering wheel for your seated figure to control.

