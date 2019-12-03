Recharge your iPhone on Apple’s official Lightning Dock, now $19 at Amazon

- Dec. 3rd 2019 6:08 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone Lightning Dock in Black For $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $49 going rate direct, this beats our last mention by $7 and is a match for its all-time low. Offering up an official way to recharge your iPhone, Apple TV Remote, or another Lightning-enabled device, you’ll enjoy a unique tilt feature here making sure your screen is always in view. Just plug your existing Lightning cable into the back of this dock and you’re on your way to a fully-charged device.

Apple Lightning Dock features:

  • You can use it to charge and sync any iPhone that has a Lightning connector. Your iPhone sits upright in the dock as it syncs or charges”, so it’s ideal for a desk or countertop. Even when your iPhone is in an Apple-designed case, it’s easy to dock. And you can unlock iPhone or use Touch ID without having to remove it from the dock.
  • Compatibility: iPhone Models iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone SEiPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
  • Compatibility: iPod Models iPod touch 5th Generation 32GB/64GB, iPod touch 5th Generation 16GB, iPod touch 6th Generation

