Recharge your iPhone on Apple’s official Lightning Dock, now $19 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone Lightning Dock in Black For $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $49 going rate direct, this beats our last mention by $7 and is a match for its all-time low. Offering up an official way to recharge your iPhone, Apple TV Remote, or another Lightning-enabled device, you’ll enjoy a unique tilt feature here making sure your screen is always in view. Just plug your existing Lightning cable into the back of this dock and you’re on your way to a fully-charged device.

Nomad Base Station

However, there are lower-cost ways to recharge your smartphone. This iPhone stand has a nice cutout for your cable and requires no additional hardware. It can be used whether you’re charging a device or not, and can even hold up tablets.

Apple Lightning Dock features:

You can use it to charge and sync any iPhone that has a Lightning connector. Your iPhone sits upright in the dock as it syncs or charges”, so it’s ideal for a desk or countertop. Even when your iPhone is in an Apple-designed case, it’s easy to dock. And you can unlock iPhone or use Touch ID without having to remove it from the dock.

Compatibility: iPhone Models iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone SEiPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

Compatibility: iPod Models iPod touch 5th Generation 32GB/64GB, iPod touch 5th Generation 16GB, iPod touch 6th Generation

