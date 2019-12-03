Magazine deals from $3/yr.: Wired, Dwell, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ, more

DiscountMags is now offering some incredible prices on magazine bundles for the holidays. Available for today and tomorrow only, you can now score any 3 magazines in the sale for $12 with free delivery. But the deals get even better with larger bundles: 5 for $18 or 10 for $30. That’s as low as $3 each per year, which is easily the lowest price we ever track on the most popular titles. Those include Wired, Bon Appetit, Dwell, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Architectural Digest, Popular Science, GQ, and many more. All the details are down below.

While we have tracked deals approaching these prices in one-off sales that don’t require you to purchase a bundle, but nothing quite like $3 per year. Even with the 3 for $12 offer you’re still scoring deals well below the usual weekend/exclusive offers on all of the aforementioned titles and then some. Wired, for example, is currently on sale for $5 at Amazon and is now available at some of the lowest prices we have tracked all year.

Ten 1-year magazine subscriptions might seem like overkill here, but remember, all of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. There are also no auto-renewals (like there is on Amazon), no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

