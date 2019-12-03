Merrell’s Cyber Week Sale offers extra 30% off clearance from $31 shipped

Merrell’s Cyber Week Sale offers an extra 30% off all sale items with code CYBERWEEK30 at checkout. You can find great deals on boots, pullovers, sneakers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $120 or more. The men’s Ashford Classic Chukka Boots are on sale for $84, which is down from its original rate of $150. These boots feature an array of color options and a cushioned insole promotes comfort. This style is great for hiking or everyday fall or winter activities. Find even more deals from Merrell below.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s BetaTherm 1/2 Zip Pullover is on sale for $31, which is down from its original rate of $90. This pullover features sweat-wicking material, which is great for working out. It will also pair nicely with jeans, leggings or joggers alike.

Our top picks for women include:

