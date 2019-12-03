Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security System packs Z-Wave tech at $109 (Reg. up to $199)

B&H is offering the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Security System for $109 shipped. Normally selling for $199, it dropped to $139 for Black Friday at Amazon. Today’s offer beats that by 22% and comes within a penny of our previous mention for the all-time low. Ring Alarm includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. All five of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. We’ve also found it makes a suitable Z-Wave hub in our previous hands-on coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.

Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40. If you have a larger house that needs more coverage, grabbing a mix of these is the way to go.

If Ring Alarm doesn’t seem to check all of the boxes for you in terms of home security, right now Abode’s iota HomeKit AiO kit is now $189 (25% off), as well as a variety of sensors and more from $18.

Ring Alarm features:

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!