Anker Roav Viva sports Alexa + charging for a unique in-car experience at $21

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav Viva Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $21.23 when you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. This is down over 40% from its regular going rate and is the best available. Offering up Alexa voice services, Roav Viva lets you take command of your navigation, music, and more with simple vocal commands. Plus, there are two USB ports that offer 2.4A charging to top off your devices quickly. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Ditch Alexa and save big, as Anker’s dual 2.4A car charger is just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon. While you won’t be able to talk to Amazon’s voice assistant, Hey Siri and OK Google will still work just fine on your phone.

AmazonBasics has a MFi-certified Lightning Cable for under $6 Prime shipped. With your new charger, you’ll absolutely need a new cable, and this one just so happens to be Apple-certified, so you know it’ll work well.

Don’t miss out on Anker’s one-day-only Gold Box sale with prices from $20. Plus, the company’s Cyber Monday sale is still in full swing, so be sure to give that a look.

Anker Roav Viva features:

Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported. Supports Alexa Communication: Calling, Messaging, Drop In, and Announcements — all hands-free. 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification. Dual USB ports equipped with Anker’s technology deliver the fast possible charge to driver and passenger.

