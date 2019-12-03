Amazon’s white noise machine Gold Box starts at $18.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off white noise sound-making machines. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Lectrofan High-Fidelity Noise Machine for $32.47. It typically goes for $50 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. This model offers 20 unique white noise sounds, including white noise, pink noise, and brown noise. It’s a great and affordable option if you’re looking to add a dedicated white noise machine to your nightly routine. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another standout is the Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine at $19.99. That’s down 33% from the regular going rate and the best we can find. This model packs a portable design with USB charging, so you can take it on trips and more. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more white machine deals from $18.50.

Lectrofan High Fidelity Noise Machine features:

Buy with confidence. Lectrofan is designed in the USA and backed by a 1,000-day SATISFACTION guarantee.

Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, Pink noise and brown noise

Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease

Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts

Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment.

Compact and portable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!