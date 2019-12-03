Amazon’s white noise machine Gold Box starts at $18.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off white noise sound-making machines. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Lectrofan High-Fidelity Noise Machine for $32.47. It typically goes for $50 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. This model offers 20 unique white noise sounds, including white noise, pink noise, and brown noise. It’s a great and affordable option if you’re looking to add a dedicated white noise machine to your nightly routine. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another standout is the Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine at $19.99. That’s down 33% from the regular going rate and the best we can find. This model packs a portable design with USB charging, so you can take it on trips and more. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more white machine deals from $18.50.

Lectrofan High Fidelity Noise Machine features:

  • Buy with confidence. Lectrofan is designed in the USA and backed by a 1,000-day SATISFACTION guarantee.
  • Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, Pink noise and brown noise
  • Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease
  • Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts
  • Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment.
  • Compact and portable

