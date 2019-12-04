Abercrombie takes up to 50% off popular styles: Jeans, sweaters, more

Abercrombie is currently having up to 50% off popular styles for fall and winter. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Athletic Skinny Jeans are a standout from this sale. Its dark wash is very trendy as well as its modern fit. This style is also infused with stretch for added comfort and comes in several color options. These jeans are on sale for just $39 and originally were priced at $78. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 400 reviews. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Full Zip Sherpa Fleece Jacket is a super trendy option for the winter season and would make a great holiday gift. I love the gingham print, however it does come in an array of pattern options. It’s currently on sale for $53 and originally was priced at $88.

Our top picks for women include:

