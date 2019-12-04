Workout from home with this 5-pack of resistance bands for $6

Life Simply (99% positive feedback from 12,000) via Amazon offers a 5-pack of its Resistant Loop Exercise Bands for $5.89 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. For those willing to skip the costly gym membership, this bundle is great option for working out at home. Each band is 12- by 2-inches with varying levels of resistance, ideal to pair with yoga and pilates. Ships with a lifetime guarantee, so you can easily replace one if it breaks. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 11,000 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to use and grab some top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties to keep your bands organized. I love using these nifty cable ties to keep cables in-line when not being used, and they’d pair perfectly with these resistance bands too. A three pack is $3.50 which is a great pair with today’s lead deal.

Fit Simplify Resistance Band Set features:

High end exercise bands. Our 12″ by 2″ heavy duty resistance loop bands are made of 100% natural latex – free of TPE – and come in 5 varying resistance levels.This makes them perfect whether you are just starting to workout or a seasoned workout warrior. Great with any workout.This resistance band set can be integrated seamlessly with every popular workout program including Yoga, Pilates, and more. Or use them for general exercise, stretching, strength training, power weight programs.

