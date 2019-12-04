Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics 18W USB-C Car Charger $10, more

- Dec. 4th 2019 10:32 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 18W USB-C Car Charger for $10.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $25 over the past few days, today’s offer is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. This four-port car charger most notably sports an 18W USB-C slot, but also three additional 2.1A USB-A ports. Adding this to your vehicle means you’ll never have to worry about being able to refuel a variety of devices. So whether its just keeping your phone topped of during a long drive or charging all of your friend’s devices, this adapter will be up to the task. Rated 4.6/5 stars

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • 11-in-1 iPhone Camera Lens Kit: $10 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code 7IGD2HJM
  • TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $45) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code W89HB3SD
  • 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon 
    • w/ code 26RHAEOS 
  • iOttie iTap 2 Qi Car Mount: $32.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 

Keep your devices powered up and at the ready with the AmazonBasics USB C 18W with Power Delivery and 3 USB A Car Charger. This easy to use charger plugs into your vehicle’s cigarette lighter to deliver effective power for charging USB Type-C devices. It can be used simultaneously with your radio, bluetooth device, or wi-fi without interruption or lag. Stay connected and enjoy convenient functionality wherever you go with this handy car charger.

The AmazonBasics car charger is compatible with tablets and smartphones with a USB Type-C connector including the Pixel 3, 2/XL, Nokia N1, LG G5, Asus Zen AiO, Lumia 950/950XL, ASUS Zenpad S 8.0, Nexus 5X/6P, Galaxy, Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8, Tabpro S/ S8/ S8 Plus/ Nintendo Switch, and HTC 10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
AmazonBasics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go