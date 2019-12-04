Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics 18W USB-C Car Charger $10, more

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 18W USB-C Car Charger for $10.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $25 over the past few days, today’s offer is now down to a new Amazon all-time low. This four-port car charger most notably sports an 18W USB-C slot, but also three additional 2.1A USB-A ports. Adding this to your vehicle means you’ll never have to worry about being able to refuel a variety of devices. So whether its just keeping your phone topped of during a long drive or charging all of your friend’s devices, this adapter will be up to the task. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Keep your devices powered up and at the ready with the AmazonBasics USB C 18W with Power Delivery and 3 USB A Car Charger. This easy to use charger plugs into your vehicle’s cigarette lighter to deliver effective power for charging USB Type-C devices. It can be used simultaneously with your radio, bluetooth device, or wi-fi without interruption or lag. Stay connected and enjoy convenient functionality wherever you go with this handy car charger.
The AmazonBasics car charger is compatible with tablets and smartphones with a USB Type-C connector including the Pixel 3, 2/XL, Nokia N1, LG G5, Asus Zen AiO, Lumia 950/950XL, ASUS Zenpad S 8.0, Nexus 5X/6P, Galaxy, Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8, Tabpro S/ S8/ S8 Plus/ Nintendo Switch, and HTC 10.
