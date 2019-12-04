Keep your desk up when the lights go out with APC’s Back-UPS: $120 (Reg. $165)

Office Depot is offering the APC Back-UPS Pro 10-Outlet 1100VA/600W UPS for $119.99 shipped. This is down from its $165 going rate at Best Buy and marks one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up ten different outlets, this battery backup is designed to keep your entire desk running in the event of a power outage. While it won’t keep things online for hours, it’ll absolutely give you enough time to save your projects and shut things down properly, making sure you won’t lose a thing. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Downsizing to the AmazonBasics 800VA/450W UPS is a great way to save some cash. It offers almost the same amount of power that today’s lead deal does but in a lower-cost $50 form factor.

With a bit of your savings, pick up these short power extension cords. You can grab a 10-pack for around $18.50 at Amazon, and this makes it so there’s no limit as to what can be plugged into your UPS if you run out of brick-sized outlets.

APS Back-UPS Pro features:

Use to protect mission-critical electronics, such as routers, PCs and switches, during power outages or spikes.

6′ cord allows flexible placement.

10 total outlets include 6 outlets with both surge and battery backup as well as 4 surge-only outlets.

2 USB ports (Type-C and Type-A) allow you to charge mobile devices.

Automatic Voltage Regulation helps smooth power fluctuations caused by brownouts and over-voltages.

LCD screen provides status information with a quick glance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!