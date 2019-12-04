Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: InstaWeather, Evertale, many more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on titles like Evertale, InstaWeather, SkySafari, SkySafari 6 Plus, Language Translator, Simple Zazen Timer, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Impulse – Metronome Rhythm: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InstaWeather: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Language Translator by Mate: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $60)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phot – instant film quick cam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vaporwave – 1980s Picture Arts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Move On – Productivity Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cannabis Strain Guide: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Papa’s Scooperia HD: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Papa’s Taco Mia To Go!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Home Inventory: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

