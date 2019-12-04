Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: InstaWeather, Evertale, many more

- Dec. 4th 2019 10:07 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on titles like Evertale, InstaWeather, SkySafari, SkySafari 6 Plus, Language Translator, Simple Zazen Timer, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Impulse – Metronome Rhythm: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InstaWeather: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Language Translator by Mate: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $60)

Today’s Best Game Deals: SEGA Classics Switch $15, Dishonored 2 $10, more

Cyber Monday Mac app bundle for $36: Parallels, TextExpander, Aurora HDR, more

All of the best plug-ins, effects, and instruments on sale for Logic Pro users

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phot – instant film quick cam: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Vaporwave – 1980s Picture Arts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Move On – Productivity Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cannabis Strain Guide: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Papa’s Scooperia HD: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Papa’s Taco Mia To Go!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Home Inventory: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard