Wednesday’s Best Lifstyle Deals: Lacoste Holiday Sale, Joe’s New Balance, eufy Robovac, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Score Burton’s winter gear up to 35% off at Amazon: Jackets, pants, gloves, more
- Joe’s New Balance Cyber Week Deals offer 50% off popular shoes from $26
- Under Armour takes 25% off fleece and running shoes
- Steep and Cheap Winter Bestsellers offers up to 70% off top brands
- Marmot offers 30% off sitewide including sale items + free shipping
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew Factory takes 50% off sitewide including clearance: Outerwear, shoes, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Birkenstock Sale takes up to 60% off sandals, boots, more
- Clarks revamps your shoes for the holidays with 40% off sitewide
- TOMS’ Friends & Family Event offers 30% off sitewide with deals from $35
- Lacoste’s Holiday Sale offers 30-50% off sitewide + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Instant Pot’s DUO Plus Mini 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker drops to $60 shipped at Amazon
- Let eufy’s BoostIQ 11S MAX RoboVac clean the house for you at up to $100 off
- Amazon slashes 35% off DEWALT’s time-saving Flip Drive accessory, now $10.50
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Home Depot, Airbnb, Domino’s, Yankee Candle, more
- Bodum’s Insulated Glasses are ideal for morning coffee: 2-Pack $14 (Reg. $20)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!