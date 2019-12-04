Bodum’s Insulated Glasses are ideal for morning coffee: 2-Pack $14 (Reg. $20)

- Dec. 4th 2019 3:57 pm ET

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulated Glasses for $13.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or more, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked across 2019 and the best we can find. Crate & Barrel charges $10 per glass, for comparison. These double-wall Pavina glasses are 12-ounces each and feature a “2-layer design that creates a dramatic optical illusion” while preventing condensation build-up. Due to the insulation here, they are ideal for cold drinks as well as coffee, espresso and other hot beverages too. Along with the dishwasher, microwave and oven-safe build, they carry a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the clear glass and double-walled look isn’t getting you excited, save some cash and opt for these insulated stemless glasses instead. A 2-pack starts from $10.50 and you’ll get a much more portable solution. These stainless steel tumblers will certainly be able to take more of a beating and also include lids to avoid spillage. Alternatively, check out this 2-pack of more traditional Anchor Hocking Central Park glasses for under $10 Prime shipped.

Pop by our Home Goods Guide for additional price drops on kitchenware, cookware, shavers, home office furniture and much more.

Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulated Glasses:

  • Set of Two double-wall pavina glasses, 12 ounces each; perfect for Coffee, espresso, or a multitude of other hot and cold beverages
  • Made of mouth-blown, lab-quality borosilicate-glass construction for a durable and heat resistant glass
  • Insulated glass has a sleek 2-layer design that creates a dramatic optical illusion and prevents condensation
  • Silicone valve at base allows for changes in pressure.
  • Bodum double wall glasses are the winners of the prestigious European if design award; 1 year Limited

