Score Burton’s winter gear up to 35% off at Amazon: Jackets, pants, gloves, more

- Dec. 4th 2019 8:42 am ET

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off on Burton snow gear. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Gore-Tex Glove with Gore Warm Technology for $40.69 shipped. Regularly these gloves are priced up to $50 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in three months. They feature a breathable fabric and four-way stretch for mobility. This style also has a sticky grip palm and they’re compatible with electronics. Best of all, you can find them in several color options. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 280 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Burton.

Another standout is the Men’s Cargo Snow Pants that are marked down to $110. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $170. They feature completely waterproof material and large pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Even more deals include:

