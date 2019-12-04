Score Burton’s winter gear up to 35% off at Amazon: Jackets, pants, gloves, more

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off on Burton snow gear. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Gore-Tex Glove with Gore Warm Technology for $40.69 shipped. Regularly these gloves are priced up to $50 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in three months. They feature a breathable fabric and four-way stretch for mobility. This style also has a sticky grip palm and they’re compatible with electronics. Best of all, you can find them in several color options. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 280 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Burton.
Another standout is the Men’s Cargo Snow Pants that are marked down to $110. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $170. They feature completely waterproof material and large pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Even more deals include:
- All Day Long Beanie $17 (Orig. $25)
- Men’s Powerstretch Glove Liner $25 (Orig. $33)
- Women’s Prowess Winter Jacket $169 (Orig. $260)
- Men’s Brighton Flannel Shirt $45 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
