Upgrade to cast iron cookware from $13 in today’s Gold Box (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 40% off Cuisinel cast iron cookware. One standout from the lot is the 2-piece Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set for $27.99 shipped. Regularly listed between $37 and $46 over the last year at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked across 2019 and is the best we can find. This set includes 10 and 12-inch skillets along with included hot hand holders. Which will certainly come in hand considering these cast iron pans are great for the stovetop and at up to 480-degrees in the oven. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for more cast iron deals.

If the large skillets in today’s lead deal are overkill for your side burner/side dish needs, check out the Cuisinel Cast Iron Round Griddle at $13 Prime shipped. Regularly between $18 and $23 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the 4+ star rated pre-seasoned skillet.

Browse through the rest of today’s cast iron sale right here for additional deals from $18.50. Then head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more offers on everything from Instant Pot cookers and robot vacuums to office furniture and more.

Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set:

PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION – This cast iron skillet has a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.

TRUE COOKING VERSATILITY – The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

SUPERIOR CRAFTSMANSHIP – Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

