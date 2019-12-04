Keep your drinks and food chilled on-the-road with Coleman’s $11 cooler

Amazon is offering the 9-quart Coleman Excursion Portable Cooler for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 50% from its regular going rate this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have any upcoming travel plans, this is a great way to keep your drinks and snacks cool in the car. It offers a 9-quart capacity which is plenty to hold several cans and sandwiches. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save around a dollar when opting for Coleman’s FlipLid Personal 5-quart cooler at $10 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t have the same capacity as today’s lead deal, the smaller form factor might be better for your vehicle.

Regardless of which cooler you pick up, be sure to grab this Freez Pak for $7.50 Prime shipped. It’s designed to function as a way to keep your cooler’s contents chilled without messy ice and bags.

Coleman Excursion Portable Cooler features:

When it’s time to take a lunch, take it anywhere with a Coleman 9 Quart Excursion Cooler. Large enough to hold 9 cans, you’ll have plenty of space to pack a full meal. Whether you’re bringing lunch to work or heading out for an afternoon picnic, the bail handle makes getting to your destination easy.

