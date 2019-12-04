ComiXology is rolling out a collection of discounts on the acclaimed Attack on Titan series as part of a tenth anniversary sale. Included in these deals you’ll find the first 28 chapters of the manga, alongside spin-off releases and more from under $6. The best place to get started for those who are new to the series is with Vol. 1 at $5.99. Usually selling for $11, today’s offer is matching the second best we’ve seen on a digital copy. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Attack on Titan explores a post-apocalyptic world where humanity must defend against giant humanoids known as Titans. This 210-page manga will surely get you hooked on the series. Or if you’re looking to pick up where season three of the anime left off, dive into Vol. 3 at $6, down from $11. Head below for additional standouts from the Attack on Titan manga sale and other comic deals.

Other standouts from the Attack on Titan manga sale:

If you’d rather stick to typical comics, then definitely check out ComiXology’s DC Modern Classics sale. Here you’ll find discounts on all of the top DC heroes like Superman, Batman, The Flash, and more. There are a wide variety of graphic novels to look through, with everything selling for $4.99. Peruse the entire sale right here.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Attack on Titan manga Vol. 1 synopsis:

In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see.

