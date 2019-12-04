Dell nails the clean look with its Pro Slim MacBook Backpack: $25 (Reg. $40)

Dell is offering its Pro Slim Backpack (PO1520PS) for $24.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This sharp-looking bag is eco-friendly and sports enough room for Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Dell manufactures this bag using “earth-friendly solution-dyeing processes that generate 90% less wastewater, 62% less CO2 emissions, and uses 29% less energy.” The entire backpack is coated in a water-resistant protective coating, helping boost protection from liquid damage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Crank backpack tidiness up to eleven with this Cocoon Organizer for $7. Note: shipping is currently delayed by a few days. This organizational accessory fits well in most bags and is able to hold all of those tiny electronics snugly in place thanks to its unique woven elastic retention system.

While we’re talking backpacks, you may want to circle back to the Swiss Gear and Pacsafe offerings that are still on sale. Of the two, Pacsafe’s stands out the most with a cut-proof design that’s aimed at keeping thieves at bay. Prices start at $35.

Dell Pro Slim Backpack features:

Keep your laptop, tablet and other essentials securely protected within the eco-friendly Dell Pro Slim Backpack 15 (PO1520PS). Made from earth-friendly solution-dyeing processes that generates 90% less wastewater, 62% less CO2 emissions, and uses 29% less energy than traditional dyeing processes. A water-resistant protective coating, ensures your devices will remain dry in wet, stormy weather.

