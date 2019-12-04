Today only, Greenworks 21-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower is $200 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower with two batteries for $199.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on to your order. For comparison, it has a list price of $399 but typically goes for $300 at Amazon. This deal is within $5 of our previous mention. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 21-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Over 55% of Amazon retailers have left a 4+ star rating.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $52 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout!

Greenworks 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Durable 21” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it

Our dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower for uninterrupted cutting; saving a you a trip to the garage

Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed

Up to 55% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done,Run Time: 70 min. Cutting Heights: 7 Position

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!