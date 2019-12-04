Today only, Greenworks 21-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower is $200 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower with two batteries for $199.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on to your order. For comparison, it has a list price of $399 but typically goes for $300 at Amazon. This deal is within $5 of our previous mention. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 21-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Over 55% of Amazon retailers have left a 4+ star rating.
If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $52 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout!
Greenworks 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower features:
- Durable 21” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it
- Our dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower for uninterrupted cutting; saving a you a trip to the garage
- Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed
- Up to 55% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done,Run Time: 70 min. Cutting Heights: 7 Position
