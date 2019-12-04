Hair tools just in time for the holidays up to 35% off at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off BaBylissPro Hair Tools. Looking for a new hair dryer? The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer is currently on sale for $59.47 shipped. Regularly this hair dryer is priced at $85 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. It was designed to be lightweight and it has six heat and speed options. It also has a connecting nozzle to create an array of hair styles. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 2,900 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

Another standout is the Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron for $83.98. To compare, this straight iron is usually priced at $130. This would be a great gift idea for the holidays and its lightweight design makes it easy to handle. Over 64% of reviews left a 5 star rating.

BaBylissPro Hair Dryer features:

A stellar combination of power, speed and design offers both heavy-duty 2000-watt performance and lightweight ergonomic handling.

Six heat and speed settings, a cool shot button and a concentrator nozzle provide a wide range of styling options, and the removable filter makes cleaning easy.

Removable filter/stand.

