These highly-rated men’s shavers are starting from $16 today (Up to 68% off)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Beeebo-US (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering deep deals on Flyco men’s razors. You can now score the Flyco Men’s Rotary Wet/Dry Razor with Pop-up Trimmer for $30.25 shipped. Regularly $49, today’s deal is nearly 40% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. This budget-friendly shaver packs most of the same features as the name brand options just for a fraction of the price in most cases. Features include a 4-direction 3D floating head, IPX7 waterproofing for wet or dry shaving, on-board LED display, and a pop-up trimmer to keep those sideburns and more in order. Along with the 90-minute runtime, it comes with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a great alternative to today’s featured deal at $25 Prime shipped. But be sure to run through the rest of today’s Flyco shaver sale for even more options. An even more affordable solution would be the 2-in-1 Men’s Wet/Dry Electric Razor. It goes for $16.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for more personal care price drops and deals on items for around the house.

Flyco Men’s Rotary Wet/Dry Razor :

This electric razor for men uses the most advanced LED digital user interface which provides an intelligent time display, charge reminder, blade washing reminder, traveling lock and smart blocking protection. Advanced intelligent anti-clip system designed for safe and smooth shaving which preventing nicks and cuts, skin-friendly pop-up beard trimmer trims sideburns easily, mustache and quickly trim unwanted facial hair.

