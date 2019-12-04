Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the MINGER 16.4-foot DreamColor Smart RGB LED Strip Lights for $19.49 when the code YMXOYD2N is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $30 going rate this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering app control, this LED strip light gives you the Philip Hue look and many of the same features for far less. You’ll have the ability to use the DreamColor app to command your light strip, making it super simple to change colors, patterns, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also noticed that Govee via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip Lights for $15.39 Prime shipped when the code DYDND3WA is used at checkout. Down from its near-$30 going rate, this option gives you twice the coverage as today’s lead deal. You’ll lose out on app control, instead opting for a remote, but changing colors is still quite easy with it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For home theater upgrades, Govee has you covered for less. The company’s 9.8-foot USB-powered RGB LED Strip Lights is yours for $9.51 Prime shipped with the code KEPI2R4W at checkout. This is down from its $13.50 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Being USB-powered, you’ll not have to find any extra outlets to run these lights. Plus, the smaller size is designed perfectly to fit behind your TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you do prefer the Philips Hue look, we’ve got a few deals you should check out. First up is the Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth at a new all-time low of $42.50, which is down 15% from its regular rate. Second up is this $20 bundle that gets you a White Dimming Bulb and Remote, which is $15 off its normal price.

MINGER DreamColor Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Unique design by adding IC chips in light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed simultaneously with frequency changes

he rope lights can be controlled by app “Govee Home”, timer setting included

Adopts built-in high sensitivity mic, the light strip can respond to sound like music and even your voice which makes the light “dance” to the beat

