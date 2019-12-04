Add voice control to your existing garage door with NEXX, now $60 (Reg. $75)

- Dec. 4th 2019 5:18 pm ET

Amazon is offering the NEXX Garage Smart Door Opener for $59.99 shipped. This is down from its $100 original price, $75 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. If you’ve been looking for a way to make your garage smart without replacing the entire assembly, this is it. You’ll gain Alexa and Assistant control with NEXX, plus the ability to use your smartphone too. Install is simple and there’s no hub required. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Already own a killer set of speakers that you want to make smart? Pick up the Echo Input with your savings at $15. It’ll let you add Alexa’s voice services to any set of speakers, which means you can now control them easily with simple audible commands.

For other smart home gear, our guide is the place to check. We’re always updating it with the latest sales on different gear, from Philips Hue to Google Assistant, we’ve got it all.

NEXX Smart Garage Door Controller features:

  • CONVENIENTLY OPEN AND CLOSE your garage door by turning your existing WiFi network and garage door opener into a single integrated smart device that you can control and monitor from anywhere.
  • ACTIVATE YOUR GARAGE DOOR OPENER BY TAPPING on the Nexx mobile app, or by giving voice commands to your Alexa or Google Assistant devices, or soon, by driving near your garage door (this feature is in beta release).
  • MULTI-USER ACCESS & REMOTE MONITORING. You can authorize multiple people to access your garage, you can open and close the door if a guest arrives and you’re away, and you can receive notifications if you forget to close the door

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Smart Home NEXX

