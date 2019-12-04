Polaroid’s OneStep2 VF Instant Camera makes a great gift at $42.50 (Reg. $82)

Dec. 4th 2019

Update: Using code GETSTARTED15 at checkout brings the price down to $42.50.

Polaroid is currently offering its OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera in summer blue for $44.99 shipped when applying code INSTANT10 at checkout. Normally selling for $82, like you’ll find at Amazon and B&H right now, today’s offer saves you 45%, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a unique way to capture family get-togethers or phones are banned from gatherings altogether and you need an alternative camera, Polaroid’s OneStep 2 VF has your back. This instant camera comes backed by a 60-day battery life, 41-degree field of view, and retro-inspired design. It’s perfect for adding some vintage-flair into the mix, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing some film for your new instant camera. A pack of color prints will run you $16 at Amazon right now, meaning you’ll only have to spend a fraction of today’s left over cash.

OneStep2 VF Instant Film Camera features:

Take pictures with this OneStep i-Type summer blue camera. The battery lasts up to 60 days, saving you from having to replace them frequently, and the high-quality lens lets you zoom in on subjects. This OneStep i-Type summer blue camera features an intuitive design for ease of use and prints photos on the spot for added convenience.

