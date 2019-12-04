Save over 25% on the Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter, now $88

Amazon is offering the Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter for $88 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $120 going rate at Best Buy, this beats our last mention by nearly $10 and is the best available. Offering up 10 MPH speeds, this electric scooter is a great Christmas present for your young one. It can run for up to 70 minutes (or around 10 miles), making sure that they’re well worn out before the battery is. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Make safety a priority for your young ones. While most people normally think of helmets when it comes to staying safe, and they are crucial, another must is elbow and knee pads. At $16 Prime shipped, this set is great for kids ages 8-14, making sure they’re safe from any falls that might happen.

Be sure to swing by our Green deals guide for all things electric. We frequently have other types of battery-powered tools and ride-on vehicles at fantastic prices, so give it a bookmark and check it frequently.

Razor Power Core Electric Scooter features:

New power core Technology and design features 2x the increased ride Time and 50% more power than the original Razor E90

Maintenance free with no Alignment, no chain, and no chain tensioner needed

Features a kick start, high-torque hub motor, push-button throttle, hand-operated front fender brake, urethane front wheel, and retractable kickstand

Recommended for ages 8 and up; supports riders up to 120 pounds

Features rear wheel drive for increased traction and control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!