This 4TB USB-C External HDD resists dust, water, bending and squishing at $97

Amazon is offering the Silicon Power 4TB USB-C External Hard Drive for $97.01 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and is among the lowest prices we have tracked. This extremely rugged and portable hard drive sports an IP68 rating that shows just how ready it is to withstand both water and dust. Unlike many of its competitors, you’ll find a pressure-resistant aluminum case that not only looks great, but allows it to resist bending, squishing, and more. USB Type-C connectivity is in tow, making it a great option for those working on a MacBook, Chromebook, modern PC, or even an iPad Pro. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

If you are using a Chromebook, many of them feature a microSD card slot. For $55 you can pick up SanDisk’s 400GB Ultra microSD Card and shed the need to carry an external drive. Bear in mind that capacity here is 10% of what you’d get with the featured deal, but ditching an external HDD in favor of something this small could come in handy.

Struggling in the legacy port department? Scope out these USB-C hub deals we unraveled yesterday. Prices start at just $18.

Silicon Power 4TB USB-C External HDD features:

Military-grade shockproof protection

Meet IP68 waterproof/ dustproof standard

Pressure-resistant with aluminum casing

Cable storage design for simple cable carrying

SP HDD Lock Utility free download software for full disk encryption

3 year manufacturer warranty

