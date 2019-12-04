This wireless backup camera kit is powered by the sun: $119.50 (Reg. $170)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $119.49 shipped when clipping the $25 on-page coupon and applying code VQCFDDBZ during checkout. That’s more than $50 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. When you cut to the chase with many wireless backup camera kits, they often need you to run a cable from your taillight to the camera in order to power it. While the rest of it is in fact wireless, that step can make the entire ordeal less desirable to many. Thankfully this solar-powered kit is here to save the day. It comes with a solar-powered battery that attaches to your license plate. Once charged, the battery can last for up to two months during rainy seasons. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The deal above is not the only automotive one we’ve seen so far today. The first of many was a sale on two of iOttie’s iPhone/Android car mounts from $16. The pricing offered today mirrors Black Friday, leaving you with a second chance to cash in on those savings.

Next up, Amazon has a 1-day dash cam sale. Prices start at $80, and you’ll find options equipped with both Wi-Fi and GPS. These dash cam deals are up to 50% off.

Of all the car-related deals so far today, Pioneer CarPlay Receiver is the most recent. Right now you can snatch it up for only $234 at Amazon, which happens to be $116 off what you’d spend at Best Buy.

AUTO-VOX Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

5-min DIY installation: No drilling, routing or professional skills needed.

Solar rechargeable battery: Take a sunbathing for 30 mins a day, the battery can last for 2 months of average use (2~3 times per day), even in the rainy season.

Monitor in real-time: Comes with a lightweight remote that lets you easily trigger the monitor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!