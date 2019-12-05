Prove what happened using Anker’s Roav C1 Dash Cam: $49 (Save 33%)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Roav C1 1080p Dash Cam for $48.90 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the all-time low. We’ve all been there. Driving along and something extraordinary happens but all you have are words to describe it. With Anker’s dash cam, you’ll have video footage, allowing you to rewatch anything captured on road trips or simply your commute to work. On top of the fun side, owning a dash cam helps protect you as well. By having one of these rolling, you’ll be able to prove what actually happened during a traffic accident. Even better, a built-in gravity sensor allows it to automatically toggle itself on when you’re away and the car has been bumped or moved. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Give your new dash cam plenty of room to breathe with SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra microSD Card for $19. Today’s savings leave you with more than enough, making it a great option unless you already have an extra lying around.

While we’re talking car upgrades, why not scope out the Pioneer CarPlay Receiver deal we spotted yesterday. It shaves 30% off retail, allowing you to pay only $234 to seriously upgrade your car’s interior.

Anker Roav C1 1080p Dash Cam features:

CRYSTAL-CLEAR RECORDINGS: Advanced Sony Exmor sensor, wide-angle lense, and Nighthawk Vision technology capture 4 lanes of traffic in Full HD 1080P — even at night.

INSTANT VIDEO ACCESS: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view DashCam’s recordings directly on your mobile devices.

MOTION-ACTIVATED: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.

