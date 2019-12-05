Backcountry’s updating your outerwear with up to 60% off The North Face, more

Backcountry’s Cyber Week Deals are still live with up to 60% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. The North Face Halfdome Pullover for men is on sale for $42, which is down from its original rate of $60. This pullover is a nice option for everyday wear and it’s available in several color options. This style features sweat-wicking and stretch material for a comfortable fit. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from Backcountry.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Stoic 1/2 Zip Fleece is a cozy option for cool weather. It features a sherpa exterior that’s trendy and it’s long enough to wear it with leggings or jeans alike. This pullover is on sale for $36, which is down from its original rate of $60.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!