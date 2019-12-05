Backcountry’s updating your outerwear with up to 60% off The North Face, more

- Dec. 5th 2019 4:51 pm ET

0

Backcountry’s Cyber Week Deals are still live with up to 60% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. The North Face Halfdome Pullover for men is on sale for $42, which is down from its original rate of $60. This pullover is a nice option for everyday wear and it’s available in several color options. This style features sweat-wicking and stretch material for a comfortable fit. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from Backcountry.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Stoic 1/2 Zip Fleece is a cozy option for cool weather. It features a sherpa exterior that’s trendy and it’s long enough to wear it with leggings or jeans alike. This pullover is on sale for $36, which is down from its original rate of $60.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Backcountry

Backcountry

About the Author