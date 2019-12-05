Backcountry’s updating your outerwear with up to 60% off The North Face, more

Backcountry’s Cyber Week Deals are still live with up to 60% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. The North Face Halfdome Pullover for men is on sale for $42, which is down from its original rate of $60. This pullover is a nice option for everyday wear and it’s available in several color options. This style features sweat-wicking and stretch material for a comfortable fit. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from Backcountry.
Our top picks for men include:
- Marmot Highlander Down Jacket $140 (Orig. $200)
- Outdoor Research Blackpowder II Jacket $224 (Orig. $299)
- The North Face Halfdome Pullover $42 (Orig. $60)
- Patagonia Torrentshell Insulated Jacket $195 (Orig. $279)
- The North Face Ventrix Hoodie $155 (Orig. $220)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Stoic 1/2 Zip Fleece is a cozy option for cool weather. It features a sherpa exterior that’s trendy and it’s long enough to wear it with leggings or jeans alike. This pullover is on sale for $36, which is down from its original rate of $60.
Our top picks for women include:
- Marmot Montreal Down Coat $199 (Orig. $285)
- Columbia Heavenly Hooded Jacket $91 (Orig. $130)
- Marmot Montreaux Down Coat $210 (Orig. $300)
- Stoic 1/4 Zip Fleece $36 (Orig. $60)
- Mountain Hardwear Monkey Pullover $95 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
