Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evoland 1 and 2, Week Calendar Pro, more

- Dec. 5th 2019 9:59 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a serious of titles like Week Calendar Widget Pro, Evoland, Evoland 2, SkySafari 6 Pro, Around the World, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Around the World in 80d 2019: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Photo – Hide Photo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jewel World T4C Edition: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Persian Calendar Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ualbyphone: FREE (Reg. $15)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $60)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Impulse – Metronome Rhythm: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InstaWeather: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Language Translator by Mate: $5 (Reg. $10)

