Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evoland 1 and 2, Week Calendar Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a serious of titles like Week Calendar Widget Pro, Evoland, Evoland 2, SkySafari 6 Pro, Around the World, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Around the World in 80d 2019: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Photo – Hide Photo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jewel World T4C Edition: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Persian Calendar Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ualbyphone: FREE (Reg. $15)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $60)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Monkey Ball HD $20, COD Modern Warfare $40, more

Cyber Monday Mac app bundle for $36: Parallels, TextExpander, Aurora HDR, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Impulse – Metronome Rhythm: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InstaWeather: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Language Translator by Mate: $5 (Reg. $10)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!