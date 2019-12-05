Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Fossil Holiday Sale, Macy’s, iRobot Roomba, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike, adidas, Oakley, and more up to 50% off during Dick’s Sporting Goods Sale
- Boots from Sperry, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more up to 60% off from Hautelook
- Eddie Bauer Gifts Event takes 50% off your purchase: Outerwear, accessories, more
- Dillards is offering the Nike Legend Training T-Shirt for $19 (Orig. $25)
- Backcountry’s updating your outerwear with up to 60% off The North Face, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Fossil Holi-YAY Sale takes up to 50% off favorite styles + smartwatches from $165
- Macy’s Cyber Week Deals offers extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Mario, Star Wars, and PlayStation ugly Christmas sweaters from $15 (60% off)
- Jos. A. Bank’s Holiday Specials offer up to 70% off outerwear, suits, and more
- Lands’ End cuts up to 50% off full-price styles and free shipping on all orders
Home Goods and more |
- Cuisinart’s stainless steel 14-Cup Coffeemaker now $55 (Today only, Reg. $70+)
- Breville’s Barista Express Espresso Machine hits Amazon low at up to $268 off
- Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7 7150 Robotic Vacuum at an Amazon low of $499
- Save big on Dyson: Pure Cool Fan $145, V7 Motorhead $150, more from $101
- This family-sized 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker is just $40 today + Instant Pot from $49
