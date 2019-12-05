Breville’s Barista Express Espresso Machine hits Amazon low at up to $268 off

Amazon is now offering the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $432.48 shipped. Regularly between $600 and $700, Best Buy currently has it on sale for $489 with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked. While it has gone for less on eBay in the past, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Bring the pro barista experience home at up to $268 off the going rate. This model features a built-in conical burr grinder so you don’t have to buy one separately and a steam wand so you can practice your latte art. This 1600-Watt machine will almost certainly be a big-time upgrade over your standard drip brewer. It ships with a razor dose trimming tool, stainless Steel port filter, a coffee scoop, tamper, stainless steel milk jug, cleaning disc and tablets, cleaning brush and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

For a more traditional solution, Cuisinart’s stainless steel 14-Cup Coffeemaker is $55 in today’s Gold Box deals. It certainly won’t provide you with freshly brewed espresso like today’s lead deal, but you’re saving hundreds. However, the Bialetti Moka Express Export Espresso Maker is a great alternative that goes for just $21 Prime shipped.

Here’s a 2-pack of Bodum’s Insulated Mugs/Glasses at just $14 (Reg. $20) and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for discounted kitchenware.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine:

Dose control grinding: integrated conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground Coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean

Precise espresso extraction: digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal Espresso extraction

Micro foam milk texturing: the steam wand performance allows you to hand texture micro foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art

Grind size dial: simple and intuitive, giving you control over the grind size no matter what type of bean you’re grinding

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!