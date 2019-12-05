Breville’s Barista Express Espresso Machine hits Amazon low at up to $268 off

Amazon is now offering the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $432.48 shipped. Regularly between $600 and $700, Best Buy currently has it on sale for $489 with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked. While it has gone for less on eBay in the past, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Bring the pro barista experience home at up to $268 off the going rate. This model features a built-in conical burr grinder so you don’t have to buy one separately and a steam wand so you can practice your latte art. This 1600-Watt machine will almost certainly be a big-time upgrade over your standard drip brewer. It ships with a razor dose trimming tool, stainless Steel port filter, a coffee scoop, tamper, stainless steel milk jug, cleaning disc and tablets, cleaning brush and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.
For a more traditional solution, Cuisinart’s stainless steel 14-Cup Coffeemaker is $55 in today’s Gold Box deals. It certainly won’t provide you with freshly brewed espresso like today’s lead deal, but you’re saving hundreds. However, the Bialetti Moka Express Export Espresso Maker is a great alternative that goes for just $21 Prime shipped.
Here’s a 2-pack of Bodum’s Insulated Mugs/Glasses at just $14 (Reg. $20) and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for discounted kitchenware.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine:
- Dose control grinding: integrated conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground Coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean
- Precise espresso extraction: digital temperature control (PID) delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal Espresso extraction
- Micro foam milk texturing: the steam wand performance allows you to hand texture micro foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art
- Grind size dial: simple and intuitive, giving you control over the grind size no matter what type of bean you’re grinding
