Crest’s 3D Whitestrips will have your smile sparkling: $25 (22-pack, Reg. $45)

Amazon is now offering the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips with 22 treatments for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon and apply code 10CWSPE22 at checkout. Regularly $45 or more, this is a $20 discount and the best price we can find. The best Walmart listings have this particular set listed at $45. This kit contains 20 Professional Effects treatments alongside a pair of 1-hour express touchups. Perfect for getting that smile in good shape for the holidays, in my experience the Crest options are the best when it comes to actually staying on your teeth after being applied and seem to get the best results in the price range. Over 4,700 4+ star ratings on Amazon seem to echo that sentiment too. More details below.

This is the most affordable price we can find for Crest’s Whitestrips right now and among the lowest totals for any option with this sort of capacity. However, you could try the 2-Pack of Blitzby Teeth Whitening Pens at $15 Prime shipped. Another smart option would be to score some Colgate whitening toothpaste at under $5 (clip the 15% on-page coupon) which helps to keep your teeth in shape between whitening sessions.

Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips:

Professional Effects delivers professional level teeth whitening results and removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Usage Instructions use once a day for one hour 1) Peel, 2) Apply, 3) Reveal your whiter smile

1 Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan and removes years of stains in just 1 hour for a noticeably whiter smile

Advanced Seal Technology’s no slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth. Usage Apply once a day for 30 minutes. You’ll start seeing a whiter smile after three days with full results in 20

