Cuisinart’s stainless steel 14-Cup Coffeemaker now $55 (Today only, Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon has the Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker (DCC-3200) for $54.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100, it currently sells for $80 at Best Buy and is usually in the $70 range at Amazon where it hasn’t gone for less in about a year. This stainless steel coffee maker features brew strength control, 24-hour programmability, a self-cleaning function and auto shut-off. The adjustable keep warm feature is a nice touch and you’ll find a permanent gold tone filter inside. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need the fancy stainless steel build? Consider the AmazonBasics 5-Cup Coffee Maker instead. It’s just $20, also includes a permanent filter, and even has a handy brew pause feature unlike today’s lead deal. It just won’t look quite as nice on your counter top. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers.

You can also still score a 2-pack of Bodum’s Insulated Mugs/Glasses at just $14 (Reg. $20) to go with your new coffee maker.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker:

State-of-the-art technology to ensure hotter coffee without sacrificing flavor or quality

Brew strength control allows you to select regular or bold coffee flavor

Fully automatic with 24-hour programmability, self-clean, 1-4 cup setting and auto shutoff (0-4 hours)

Adjustable keep warm temperature control

Gold tone, commercial style permanent filter.MC Cubic Feet: 2.32

