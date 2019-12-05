Amazon slashes 40% off DEWALT’s 10-inch Compact Table Saw, now $229

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 10-inch Compact Job Site Table Saw (DWE7480) for $229 shipped. Believe it or not, this saw was just priced at $380 about a week ago. You can currently find it for $299 at Home Depot thanks to a new lower price there, but that’s still $70 more than today’s current offer. This deal is the best we’ve tracked. Whether you’re a skilled woodworker or just now picking up a hobby, this table saw is a great buy. Its portable design allows you to take it wherever needed, allowing you to easily move it outside to cut really big pieces. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Update 12/5 @ 4:47 PM: Amazon is now offering the WORX WORXSAW 4.5-inch Compact Circular Saw for $39.99 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you do want to move it outside, you’ll need somewhere to set it down. Thankfully DEWALT sells its Compact Table Saw Stand for $71. Use today’s savings to pick this up and you’ll be ready to plop down your new saw wherever you’d like.

While we’re talking tools, don’t miss out on Milwaukee’s M18 multi-tool powered ratchet set. It’s currently down to $199, which is $100 in savings compared to its regular rate.

DEWALT 10-inch Compact Table Saw features:

Easy Adjustments: Rack and pinion telescoping fence rails make fence Adjustments fast, smooth and accurate

Variety Of Cuts : 24 1/2 inch of rip easily cuts a variety of Larger shelving and trim Materials

Guaranteed Tough: metal roll cage ensures job site durability

