Eddie Bauer Gifts Event takes 50% off your purchase: Outerwear, accessories, more

The Eddie Bauer Guide to Gifts Event takes 50% off your purchase with promo code GIFTS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Cloud Layer Pro Vest is a nice layering option and its black or gray coloring is very sleek. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find it for $35. Its lightweight and quick-drying fabric promotes comfort throughout the day. Better yet, this vest was made for outdoor activities with large armholes and stretch material for added mobility. Score even more deals from Eddie Bauer below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Fireside Plush Pullover Funnel-Neck Top is made of sherpa material that’s very on-trend. This style will pair perfectly with leggings for a cozy look. Plus, it’s on sale for just $40 and originally was priced at $80.

Our top picks for women include:

