Just $11 delivers remote control over your Christmas lights

- Dec. 5th 2019 9:51 am ET

Amazon offers the Etekcity Wireless Remote Outlet Switch for $10.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $15, today’s deal is a match of the lowest price we’ve tracked to date. If you’ve been hanging Christmas lights, adding a remote control outlet like this to your setup is a great idea. This model includes a remote, so you can easily control various outlets if you add more along the way. It’s also a great way to cutdown on energy vampires, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Automate your setup with a GE indoor mechanical timer, which costs a few dollars less than today’s lead deal. You’ll miss out on the remote features for this old school approach, but if you simply want to automate your setup, this is a great option. Rated 4/5 stars.

Etekcity Wireless Remote Outlet Switch features:

  • Remotely control hard-to-reach appliances and devices without built-in power ON/OFF switches at the push of a button
  • Eliminate wasteful standby power and reduce energy use; save on your electric bills and extend product life
  • Saves you the trouble of having to plug in and unplug your electric appliances to conserve energy consumption; a great assistant to the mobility impaired
  • Strong RF signal works through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics; operating from as far as 100 ft. in line of sight

