Upgrade to the 20-piece Gotham Cookware + Bakeware Set at $140 (Reg. $200)

- Dec. 5th 2019 9:12 am ET

Get this deal
$60 off $140
0

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the 20-piece Gotham Steel All-in-One Kitchen Cookware + Bakeware Set for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Walmart, Home Depot and elsewhere, today’s offer is a solid 30% or $60 price drop and is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Described as a “complete kitchen in a box,” it comes with all the fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, and steamers you’ll ever need. Along with stay cool handles, these pans and pots are dishwasher and oven-safe up to 500-degrees. They also feature a Ti-Cerama coating so that “everything just slides right off the pan [with] no need for oil or butter.” Rated 4+ stars from over 260 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the wide ranging Gotham Steel set above is overkill for your personal needs with all of the extra bakeware pans and the like, opt for a more simple cookware refresh. Something like the AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set is more than $100 under today’s lead deal and carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,000 customers at Amazon. While clearly a much smaller set without all the bells and whistles, it will also save you a ton and get the dinner cooked nearly as well.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional deals kitchenware, vacuums, glassware and more.

Gotham Steel Cookware + Bakeware Set:

  • Complete kitchen in a box – includes a complete suite of fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers and more
  • Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, No need for oil or butter
  • Ultra-durable, scratch-proof & metal utensil safe
  • Please note, the components of the set may be individually wrapped and placed in a larger box.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$60 off $140

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gotham Steel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard