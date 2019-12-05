Upgrade to the 20-piece Gotham Cookware + Bakeware Set at $140 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the 20-piece Gotham Steel All-in-One Kitchen Cookware + Bakeware Set for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Walmart, Home Depot and elsewhere, today’s offer is a solid 30% or $60 price drop and is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Described as a “complete kitchen in a box,” it comes with all the fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, and steamers you’ll ever need. Along with stay cool handles, these pans and pots are dishwasher and oven-safe up to 500-degrees. They also feature a Ti-Cerama coating so that “everything just slides right off the pan [with] no need for oil or butter.” Rated 4+ stars from over 260 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the wide ranging Gotham Steel set above is overkill for your personal needs with all of the extra bakeware pans and the like, opt for a more simple cookware refresh. Something like the AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set is more than $100 under today’s lead deal and carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,000 customers at Amazon. While clearly a much smaller set without all the bells and whistles, it will also save you a ton and get the dinner cooked nearly as well.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional deals kitchenware, vacuums, glassware and more.

Gotham Steel Cookware + Bakeware Set:

Complete kitchen in a box – includes a complete suite of fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers and more

Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, No need for oil or butter

Ultra-durable, scratch-proof & metal utensil safe

Please note, the components of the set may be individually wrapped and placed in a larger box.

