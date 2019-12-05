Know when company arrives with this wireless doorbell kit for $7.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its IP66-rated Waterproof and Wireless Doorbell for $7.79 when the code 3HGNG4GO is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 40% from its regular rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve got a doorbell only in one area of your home, then this is a must for having company over. The wireless chime can move with you to different areas, making sure you always know when someone’s at the door. Plus, with an IP66 rating, it’s built to be in the weather and not take any damage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, this is about as budget-friendly as wireless doorbells get. For a few bucks more, you can grab a setup that comes with two chimes, letting you place one in each end of your home. It’s just $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

IP66 Waterproof & Dustproof: This Wireless doorbell features IP66 waterproof rating, Which more higher than Others IP44 waterproof doorbell. it ensures to deliver good performance even if in raining days. -4℉ – 140℉ high temperature resistance gets working in harsh condition a breeze. Sturdy and robust design keeps you have peace of mind.

Crystal-clear 36 Doorbell Chimes: Pick from 36 melodious chimes and 5-level volumes to meet your need. The built-in stereo speaker delivers crisp, clear sound of up to 100dB. Only bright indicator flashes blue when someone rings the bell once you turn it to Mute Mode. Thus there won’t annoying rings disturbing you when you are taking rest.

