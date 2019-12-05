Boots from Sperry, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more up to 60% off from Hautelook

Hautelook’s Winter and Waterproof Boots Event takes up to 60% off men’s styles from Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Timberland, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Cole Haan Zerogrand Hiker Boots that are on sale for $190. To compare, these boots were originally priced at $300. Hiker boots are very trendy for this season and they’re practical with a waterproof barrier. This style also will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. They are currently rated 4.7/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Boot Sale below.

Another style that’s a great option is the Tommy Hilfiger Cals Duck Boot. These boots are marked down to just $60 and originally were priced at $100. They’re available in three color options and feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort.

Our top picks for men include:

