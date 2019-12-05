Jos. A. Bank’s Holiday Specials offer up to 70% off outerwear, suits, and more

Jos. A. Bank Holiday Specials offers up to 70% off sitewide including outerwear, suits, dress shirts, jeans, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Tailored Fit Wool-Blend Topcoat. This jacket is currently on sale for $149 and originally was priced at $395. This is a timeless option that will never go out of style and can be worn to almost any event. You can find it in several color options and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Jos. A. Bank customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Jos. A. Bank below.

Another great outerwear option is the Traditional Fit Herringbone Quilted Vest that’s on sale for $79. To compare, this vest was originally priced at $195. The quilted details of this vest give it a polished look as well as its faux leather accents. You can style the vest over flannel shirts. sweaters, pullovers, and more.

Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

