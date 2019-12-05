Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $1 ($30 value)

Amazon offers three-months of its Kindle Unlimited digital book service for $0.99. You’d typically pay $10 per month, which is what the rate will go up to following the free trial. You’ll need to be a new subscriber to take advantage of this offer. Kindle Unlimited includes access to over one million titles, new magazines and a vast library of audiobooks. With winter upon us, now is a great time to load up your Kindle and catch up on some reading. Learn more about this service here.

Top off your new Kindle Unlimited subscription with this month’s Amazon Fire Reads. Prime members can choose one title for FREE from a selection of books recently-released. Your pick will become a permanent addition to your library. Each listing typically goes for $6. If more than one catches your eye, you can enjoy a discounted price of $2 on each additional book. Additional details can be found on this page.

More on Kindle Unlimited:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled. If you do not wish to continue for $9.99/month + any taxes, you may cancel anytime at www.amazon.com/kucentral.

