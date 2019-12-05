Philips Norelco OneBlade is at the best price we’ve seen in years at under $19

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade for $18.74 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $35 list price, it normally goes for around $25 on Amazon these days and it went for $20 during Black Friday last week, making this one of the best prices that we’ve seen in years. The OneBlade is perfect for the on-the-go person who wants to only throw a single razor in their bag for traveling. It offers the ability to provide a close shave as well as trim up beard lines and more with a single product. I use the OneBlade and love it for quick trims. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Considering you’re saving around $18 here from the list price, why not use some of that extra cash to pick up the Hard Case for Philips Norelco OneBlade. It’s just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers a simple way to transport your new razor anywhere while still keeping everything in one place.

If you prefer the old fashioned shave that a regular bladed razor provides, check out the Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide. This bundle comes with the handle and two refills for around $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just know that it won’t work quite the same way that today’s lead deal does and requires the use of shaving cream to function properly.

Philips Norelco OneBlade features:

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming tool with technology designed for men who wear stubble, beards, or facial hair styles; OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair

The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you both an efficient and comfortable shave, even on longer hairs

Shave any length: not as close as a traditional blade so your skin stays comfortable; Trim it down: 3 click on combs for a fast and even trim; Edge it up: dual sided blade for precise edging to line up your style

Use it how you’d like: dry or wet, with or without foam, even in the shower

