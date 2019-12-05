Polaroid’s Pop hybrid digital instant camera drops to $125 (New low, 30% off)

- Dec. 5th 2019 1:42 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Polaroid Pop Digital Camera and Instant Photo Printer for $124.99 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats previous price cuts by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Best Buy still charges $200, for comparison. Polaroid Pop takes the instant camera concept and adds some 21st Century flair thanks to the inclusion of a 20MP sensor, 4-inch touchscreen display, and 128GB of microSD storage. There’s also a built-in printer, which can eject the classic 3.5 x 4.25-inch photos in less than a minute. Smartphone support is also included, allowing you to print photos after the fact as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 215 customers.

A perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. A 30-pack will run you $20 at Amazon, though that’ll still leave you with plenty of cash left over from today’s deal. Or if you’d like to throw in some extra protection, Polaroid has a case designed specifically for Pop that comes in a variety of colors.

In the search for a more affordable instant photo fix? Polaroid’s OneStep2 VF Instant Camera makes a great gift and is currently on sale for $42.50 (Reg. $82).

Polaroid Pop features:

Produce photo keepsakes with this 20-megapixel Polaroid Pop instant digital camera. Its 3.97-inch touch screen display lets you frame images before printing them, and the instant photo printer function turns digital smartphone photos into 3.5 x 4.25-inch Polaroid-style prints. This Polaroid Pop instant digital camera has a microSD card that can store up to 128GB of photos and videos.

