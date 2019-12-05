My Best Buy members save 40% on the Incinerator Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members a Star Wars The Black Series Incinerator Stormtrooper Premium Electronic Helmet for $59.99 shipped. Note: You must be a My Best Buy member to redeem this price. Sign-up is free. Normally $100, like it goes for direct and at GameStop, this is the best price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering up built-in voice distortion, you’ll be like one of the Stormtroopers with this authentic helmet. The latest Star Wars movie comes out in 15 days, so be sure that you’re ready by picking up this unique piece of memorabilia. Ratings are thin here, but other Stormtrooper helmets that are part of The Black Series are rated well on Amazon.

With your savings, there will be plenty left over to pick up some other must-haves. One such item would be the Funko POP! The Mandalorian The Child, which is now available at Amazon for under $9 Prime shipped.

Another must is the Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook, as it would allow you to make the best recipes in all the galaxy.

Star Wars The Black Series Incinerator Stormtrooper Helmet features:

Fire up your dark side with this Star Wars Incinerator Stormtrooper electronic helmet. The voice distortion button adds a video game-inspired trooper sound effect to your speech for a cool Star Wars: The Force Unleashed role-play experience. This Star Wars Incinerator Stormtrooper electronic helmet is adjustable and has interior padding for a comfortable fit.

