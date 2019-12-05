Today only, VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System is $115 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Channel SmartCast Sound System (SB3651-E6) for $114.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $35 off what you’d spend on a renewed set at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This sound system delivers “premium audio”, Chromecast connectivity, and Google Home control for a very respectable price. Up to 101 dB of surround sound helps ensure you feel immersed in movies, games, and TV shows. Buyers will receive a 30-day warranty from VIZIO followed by a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Further reduce expense when opting for VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar at $79. Despite having such a small price tag, this sound bar cranks out “95 dB of room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion.”

If an improved portable audio experience is of interest to you, swing by today’s roundup of Bluetooth speakers. Brands include Marshall and Harman Kardon. Having reviewed a Marshall speaker in the past, I can’t recommend the brand highly-enough.

VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System features:

VIZIO Sound Bars deliver an elevated entertainment experience. Premium audio, sleek design and unmatched value amp up your content without the compromise.

Immerse yourself in the entertainment you love. Experience true surround with crystal clear dialogue and booming bass.

From massive explosions to faint whispers, experience every detail in amazing clarity up to 101 dB with less than 1% Total Harmonic Distortion.

