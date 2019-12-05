Today only, VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System is $115 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Channel SmartCast Sound System (SB3651-E6) for $114.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $35 off what you’d spend on a renewed set at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This sound system delivers “premium audio”, Chromecast connectivity, and Google Home control for a very respectable price. Up to 101 dB of surround sound helps ensure you feel immersed in movies, games, and TV shows. Buyers will receive a 30-day warranty from VIZIO followed by a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Further reduce expense when opting for VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar at $79. Despite having such a small price tag, this sound bar cranks out “95 dB of room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion.”
If an improved portable audio experience is of interest to you, swing by today’s roundup of Bluetooth speakers. Brands include Marshall and Harman Kardon. Having reviewed a Marshall speaker in the past, I can’t recommend the brand highly-enough.
VIZIO 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Sound System features:
- VIZIO Sound Bars deliver an elevated entertainment experience. Premium audio, sleek design and unmatched value amp up your content without the compromise.
- Immerse yourself in the entertainment you love. Experience true surround with crystal clear dialogue and booming bass.
- From massive explosions to faint whispers, experience every detail in amazing clarity up to 101 dB with less than 1% Total Harmonic Distortion.
