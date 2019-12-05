Expand your movie library with up to 75% off Warner Bros. collections from $24

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is taking up to 75% off a selection of Warner Bros. movie collections. Deals start at $23.96 Prime shipped, which coincidently falls to our top pick from the sale, the Best of Warner Bros. 20 Film Collection: Thrillers DVD box set. Down from $75, today’s offer saves you 68%, is the lowest we’ve seen in over 5 years, and matches the all-time low. Included in this bundle, you’re getting 20 of the best thriller films released by Warner Bros. to date. Covering releases as early as 1931 with The Public Enemy, there’s more recent films as well like The Shawshank Redemption, The Dark Knight, Inception, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale for other collections to expand your library of physical media. Though if you’re more partial to expand a digital library, Apple just kicked off its yearly holiday film sale with deals starting at $1. So whether you’re looking to grab some classics or recent hits like Elf, this sale has you covered.

Warner Bros. 20 Film Collection: Thrillers features:

20 Thrillers on 20 Discs! Broken out into 2 chapters: 1931-1990 (Thrills and Chases) The Public Enemy (1931) The Maltese Falcon (1941) · The Big Sleep (1946) Strangers on a Train (1951) North by Northwest (1959) Dirty Harry (1971) · Dog Day Afternoon (1975) · Lethal Weapon: Director’s Cut (1987) · BatmanTM (1989) · GoodFellas (1990) 1993-2010 (Chills and Capers) · The Fugitive (1993) · Natural Born Killers: The Director’s Cut (1994) · The Shawshank Redemption (1994) · Seven (1995) Heat (1995) L.A. Confidential (1997) American History X (1998) The Dark KnightTM (2008) · Inception (2010) The Town (2010). Also includes a 24-Page Booklet.

