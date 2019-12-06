Find Himalayan Salt lamps and more up to 40% off from $10 today at Amazon

- Dec. 6th 2019 8:18 am ET

From $10
0

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of lighting products with deals starting at $10. Across the board you’re looking at free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. One standout amongst today’s discounts is the Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp at $11.89. Normally sellling for $17, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats the previous price cut by $2, and is the best we’ve seen to date. This decorative lamp outputs a warm reddish glow thanks to the pieces of Himalayan salt which surround the internal bulb. Everything sits in a woven metal basket for a stylish touch, making this lamp a great way to liven up your office, bedroom, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,400 customers. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for more.

Other top picks from the sale include:

For more ways to decorate your home, be sure to swing by today’s sale on holiday ornaments, tree accessories, and more from $5.

Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp features:

It’s the light that speaks to something old, as though it were light years away, and yet is so familiar to us. It comes from a 250 million year old dried up sea bed, the ancient, original ocean where, it is believed, life began & that salt had something to do with life forming. It is the ideal decorative lamp.

