Amazon takes up to 60% off Nendoroid figures: Avengers, Overwatch, more from $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid collectible figures headlined by the Avengers Infinity War Iron Man Mark 50 DX Version for $72.58 shipped. Usually selling $95, today’s offer is one of lowest we’ve seen here in the United States and marks a new Amazon low. This four-inch tall figure brings Tony Stark’s Mark 50 suit from Infinity War to your collection in a miniature and highly-detailed package. Alongside including a variety of interchangeable hand pieces and weapons, there is also a display stand and Arc Reactor particle effects for setting up in some cool poses. Head below for additional Nendoroid figures starting at $20 including heroes from Overwatch, other Marvel characters, Disney icons, and more.

Other notable Nendoroid figures include:

Searching for some other collectibles? We’re currently tracking a selection of Nintendo merchandise from $5 including Mario plushies, Zelda Nendoroid, and more at upwards of 65% off.

Nendoroid Iron Man Mark 50 features:

The next hero to join the Avengers: Infinity War Nendoroid series is Iron Man Mark 50! The nanotech-suit-clad Iron Man features full articulation, and his forearms are removable at the elbow joints allowing them to be switched out with different weapons from the movie. In addition, this version also includes special wing parts that can be attached to his back.

